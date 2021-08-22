Cancel
Astronomy

Solar Detail

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The financial aspect of your day is important to tend to. But with so many more meaningful matters at hand, the issue of money will settle into a position far down your list, which is where it belongs. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you didn't think...

www.arcamax.com

Lifestylechatelaine.com

Your Horoscope For September 2021

September’s astrological weather signifies needing to try your best despite slow progress. It’s not the best month for risk-taking but more suited for taking safety measures and precautions. How it will impact you personally will vary, of course. But generally speaking, the fast-moving planets are in signs that do not support their inherent natures and therefore indicate a sense of struggle. A new moon in Virgo takes place on the 6th and it trines Uranus in Taurus, which can feel exciting and revolutionary. Whatever you begin may not be permanent but it can give you a brave push to get out of your own way.
LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LifestyleMetroTimes

Free Will Astrology (Aug. 25-31)

ARIES: March 21 – April 19: Aries mythologist Joseph Campbell advised us to love our fate. He said we should tell ourselves, "Whatever my fate is, this is what I need." Even if an event seems inconvenient or disruptive, we treat it as an opportunity, as an interesting challenge. "If you bring love to that moment, not discouragement," Campbell said, "you will find the strength." Campbell concludes that any detour or disarray you can learn from "is an improvement in your character, your stature, and your life. What a privilege!" Few signs of the zodiac are inclined to enthusiastically adopt such an approach, but you Aries folks are most likely to do so. Now is an especially favorable time to use it.
LifestylePosted by
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for Aug. 26, 2021: Leo, keep your receipts; Capricorn, pay your dues now

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Amanda Schull was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, on this day in 1978. This birthday star portrayed Katrina Bennett on “Suits” and Dr. Cassandra Railly on the sci-fi series “12 Monkeys.” She has also appeared on episodes of “MacGyver,” “Suburgatory” and “Pretty Little Liars,” and she starred in the TV movie “Project Christmas Wish.” On the big screen, Schull’s film work includes roles in “Devil’s Gate,” “I Am Wrath” and “J. Edgar.”
Austin, TXfox7austin.com

Science in Sweatpants: Solar Oven S'mores

S'mores and summer go hand-in-hand but did you know you can harness the power of the sun to make this sweet summertime treat? FOX 7 Austin Meteorologist Chelsea Andrews shows you how in the latest installment of Science in Sweatpants.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Solar-Powered Medical Robots

The Drobo robot was created by NUONE DESIGN to deliver contactless medical supplies. It is no surprise that the COVID-19 pandemic changed how we interact with other people, but it has also modified our consumer behaviours and how we receive our goods. Many people have opted for contactless delivery when possible, which is why Drobo's invention comes at an optimal time.
AstronomyCosmos

Radioactive elements in the early solar system

An international team of scientists have found new clues about the development of our solar system, after examining radioactive elements in another star-forming region of the galaxy. The study, which used observations of the Ophiuchus star-forming complex, has allowed the astronomers to conclude that nearby supernovas are the most likely source of these elements in our solar system.
Scienceadafruit.com

Solar Finder #3Dprinting #3DThursday

This is a simple solar finder to point the telescope safely to de Sun (THE TELESCOPE SHOULD HAVE THE APPROPRIATE FILTER!!!!). It comes with two kinds of sockets to attach it to different telescopes. This simple version can not be aligned, but it should be precise enough for short focal lengths.
Home & GardenThe Spokesman-Review

Upcycled Life: Upgraded solar lights

We’ve all had the experience of a plastic object breaking and struggling to figure out how to repair it. Solar yard lights were one of those challenges I took on. If the stake breaks but the solar panel and LED light still work, here’s a guide to upgrading the fixture.
wfxrtv.com

Best solar fountain

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Fountains are a great way to add elegance and a sense of calm to your garden. While traditional fountains are expensive to install and can’t be easily relocated, solar fountains eliminate these issues. In addition, portable solar fountains don’t require a specialist to put in, and can be moved throughout your yard as the season dictates.
APS Physics

A Solar Paradox Resolved

A new model of light-matter interactions solves a decades-old problem by reconciling theoretical predictions and experimental observations of polarized light from the Sun. For over 20 years, physicists have grappled with a paradox: Despite evidence that the Sun’s atmosphere is strongly magnetized, the linear polarization of sunlight at the frequency of one of its absorption lines could only be explained with models that contain magnetic fields no stronger than a few milligauss. A team at the Istituto Ricerche Solari Locarno in Switzerland and the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias in Spain has now resolved this conflict by applying a recently developed theory of atom-photon interactions [1]. Their model reproduces the enigmatic polarization signal in the presence of the Sun’s gauss-strength magnetic fields.
IndustryKHON2

Best solar attic fan

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As most homeowners already know, attics can get extremely hot. Lacking the proper ventilation found in the rest of the home, these upper rooms can feel like they’re baking in the sun, sometimes leaving you with room temperatures that regularly exceed 100 degrees in the summer.
BicyclesTrendHunter.com

Solar-Powered Motorbikes

A 17-year old Ghanaian boy name Samuel has handcrafted an electric, solar-powered motorbike. Using a wooden frame, the bike is made primarily using reused bike parts and wooden pieces that have been hand-cut. Having no access to power tools, Samuel's design is innovative and extremely impressive. The bike is completed with a functional bell, a brake system, lights, and a speaker. Samuel built this impressive two-wheeler all on his own.
Astronomyarcamax.com

Pluto Offers an Emotional Ride

Drinkssnntv.com

American Solar Powered Breweries

Originally Posted On: American Solar Powered Breweries (Infographic and Analysis) (whalingcitysolar.com) Green beer flows on St. Patty’s Day. But a different kind of green beer, sustainable beer, is a much larger trend in the brewing industry. We wanted to make an infographic (and article) exploring the most common way for...
Energy IndustryABC Action News

May Electric Solar

Choosing a local solar contractor who does not use subcontractors is a safe bet. May Electric Solar has a local showroom and is a single source for Solar electric installation. Special offer: Free whole-home surge protection, $650 value. Check out their website.
LifestyleArkansas Online

Horoscopes by Holiday

AstronomySun-Journal

Virgo: Participate in something requiring stamina and fortitude

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Kayla Ewell, 36; Jessie Mei Li, 36; Sarah Chalke, 45; Chandra Wilson, 52. Happy Birthday: You’ll sail to victory if you stay on course, don’t give up and make a point to enjoy the ride. Life is about achieving happiness, and it’s your responsibility to take the initiative to engage in pastimes with people who add to your mental and emotional well-being. Put some muscle behind your words. Surpass your expectations. Your numbers are 3, 14, 22, 25, 32, 36, 46.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Horoscope for Thursday, August 26, 2021

LifestyleSFGate

Horoscope for Saturday, 8/28/21 by Christopher Renstrom

Comments / 0

