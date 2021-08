Mykonos is home to chic restaurants, stunning hotels and some of the most beautiful beach clubs in the world. Make time for these on your next trip. Set on the secluded Paraga peninsula, Scorpios – Soho House’s holistic hangout – offers an exquisite backdrop for soaking up island life day and night. Everything is honed to perfection, from the polished Annabel Kutucu interiors invoking a sense of laidback luxe to Alexis Zopas’s rustic restaurant. The latter serves fusion comfort food and locally sourced produce such as lobster and sun-ripened tomatoes with goat’s cheese and thyme. At the canopied Scorpios Bazaar boutique, you’ll find hand-loomed dresses from Mexico’s Yucatán peninsula among other treasures. This club is a haven for international jet-setters in search of spirituality; meditative rituals take place at sunset; mindfulness experts practise through the Inner Gardens programme and the DJs, as if modern-day shamans, bewitch ears and bodies with a fresh mix of electro and local beats. The waitresses’ sophisticated black dresses and feathered headdresses complete the vibe that this is one of the smartest places to see and to be seen.