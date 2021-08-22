Napa Valley's Charm Lives On

The sins of progress have barely touched one of the world's most prestigious wine regions. Once a sleepy, laid-back hideaway where the residents of Napa, Yountville, St. Helena and Calistoga smugly enjoyed the fragrant air, tended their vines and quietly celebrated one of the planet's most attractive settings, the valley today remains the home of farmers and winemakers working the land and vines hand in hand. Wineries are still mostly family-owned and -operated, some appearing like grand estates plucked from the French countryside.