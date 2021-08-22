Cancel
NFL

Ravens tie NFL record with 19th straight preseason win

By The Associated Press
Norman Transcript
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tyler Huntley threw for 187 yards, and the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Carolina Panthers 20-3 on Saturday night to tie an NFL record with their 19th straight preseason win. Nate McCrary and Ty’Son Williams rushed for touchdowns for the Ravens, who equaled the mark set by...

