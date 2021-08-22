20 reasons why Crete is the ideal destination for double-jabbed travellers
In an era of instability and ever-shifting regulations, travel needs its stalwarts. Crete is certainly one of them. Greece’s biggest island is a big deal – a colossal presence in the Aegean Sea which stretches out to 3,260 square miles of peaks and troughs, cities and harbours, beaches and resorts. Were it an independent country, it would hold its own on the map of the world – a little smaller than Cyprus, a little larger than Trinidad & Tobago.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0