Do Just One Thing

Could a coat of paint be enough to keep your home warm in the winter and cooler in the summer? It's called "insulating paint," and it's technology that was developed by NASA to protect shuttles from extreme temperatures when they re-enter Earth's atmosphere. Insulating paint is produced by adding a special powder made of microscopic "ceramic spheres" that create a barrier wherever you apply it. It has the potential to reduce heat gain/loss by as much as 20%. If you're repainting your home, this small investment added to your paint can save you money in the long run.

