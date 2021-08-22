Do Just One Thing

I fell in love with Nectar as soon as I tried the Nectar Lush mattress. When the company announced a few months ago that it was discontinuing that model, I was disappointed and wasn't sure if the Nectar Premier Memory Foam Mattress -- the Lush's replacement -- could live up to my already high expectations. So I slept on it for 60 days to find out. Here are my thoughts after trying it for myself, and comparing it to the almost three dozen other mattresses I've tried. I break down the mattress' construction, who will most likely love it and who should skip it.