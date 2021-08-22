Cancel
Can I Reschedule My Africa Tour, Or Will I Lose My Money?

 6 days ago

When Vantage Travel cancels Rick Knee's trip to Africa, it rebooks him on a new tour. But now he can't go. Is his money lost?. Q: Almost two years ago, I booked an Africa trip through Vantage Travel, which was supposed to depart in June 2020. Vantage canceled the trip because of COVID-19. The company re-registered me with the same group, scheduled to leave in September of that year. When I asked why Vantage didn't give me any other options or offer a refund, a representative told me she assumed I would just go along with the group.

