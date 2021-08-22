Cancel
Who Wants Higher Tuition?

 6 days ago

President Joe Biden and Democrats want to lower the cost of higher education by increasing Pell Grants and forgiving student debt. Biden wants to forgive $10,000 per student. Progressives want to up the ante to $50,000 per individual. Here's a novel idea: Maybe the better way to cut the cost...

Purdue University
Colleges
Education
Democratic Party
CollegesCNBC

Education Department will cancel student debt for 115,000 borrowers

The U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday that it will forgive $1.1 billion in student debt for 115,000 borrowers. The debt forgiveness will go to those who attended ITT Technical Institute, a for-profit school that is now defunct. The Biden administration has canceled student loans for more than 563,000 borrowers...
CollegesDaily Evergreen

Student loans: The tuition that keeps on coming

Over half of WSU graduates leave college with a degree and some level of student loan debt, according to a Daily Evergreen article. Some of those graduates spend years paying off the debt. Kristin Hersrud, Accounts Payable payments team manager, started paying off her student loans 22 years ago with...
Michigan StateHuron Daily Tribune

Michigan is 2021's 8th state with most student debt, study finds

With the average student loan debt reaching $37,000 per borrower, the personal-finance website Wallethub yesterday released its report on 2021's states with the most and least student debt. Michigan is the 8th state with the most student debt nationwide. Source: WalletHub. Clearly, not all states are equal when it comes...
Chippewa Herald

UW-Madison clears nearly $2 million in student bills using COVID-19 relief money

UW-Madison became the latest college in Wisconsin leveraging federal COVID-19 relief money to erase debt owed to the university, a move that will help students who financially struggled during the pandemic. It’s one part of a broader plan laying out how the $53.4 million UW-Madison received through the American Rescue...
Cleveland, OHtri-c.edu

Tri-C Debt Forgiveness Programs Aim to Re-enroll Students

Programs pay up to $1,000 in past debt for eligible students. Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C®) has announced the debut of the Tri-C College Comeback program, a new initiative with the goal of forgiving student debt and encouraging students to return to Tri-C and complete their degrees and certificates. This program...
Collegestheeastcountygazette.com

Biden to Relieve Over $1.1 Billion in Student Loans

Around 115,000 students are to be relieved of student loans as the Biden administration announces automatic student loan forgiveness for those defrauded by the school. This follows recent student debt-related pronouncements such as the Borrower Defense to Repayment program, the recent regulatory overhaul of key student loan forgiveness and repayment programs, including Public Service Loan Forgiveness and income-based repayment, and the cancellation of over $500 million in student loan debt last June.
EducationMercury News

Jill On Money: Rethinking student loans

On August 6, the government extended its forbearance on federal student loans until Jan. 31, 2022. Those who hold outstanding balances will continue to see a suspension of loan payments, a 0% interest rate applied to those loans, and the government will halt collections on defaulted loans. Officials were clear...
Educationsouthfloridareporter.com

5 Ways to Save Money on Your College Education

Most people don’t realize how important it is to save money until college begins. College education can be so expensive nowadays that many people now leverage online studies discounts to achieve their educational goals. Online studies discounts can help you actualize your great academic ambitions on a budget without owing...
Colleges98online.com

SoFi College Student Financial Planning

As college students return to campuses it is a good time to take a good hard look at student loans and make sure that a student doesn’t take on more debt than they can pay. Students in the US have racked 1.6 trillion dollars in debt and many are left paying for decades especially when it comes to medical schools. SoFi’s Student Loan Expert and Manager of Financial Planning Brian Walsh offers great tips for students and parents alike to make sure they stay on stable financial ground after graduation.
Silver Spring, MDthearc.org

The Impact of Student Loan Debt Forgiveness for the Disability Community

My name is Nicole LeBlanc. I live in Silver Spring, Maryland. I am on the autism spectrum and have anxiety, ADD, seizures, and a learning disability. I am writing to talk about the importance of helping people with disabilities get their student loans discharged, including ending the 3 year monitoring period. As the Biden Administration works to address student loan debt for people with disabilities, it is critically important that the application process be easier and we eliminate the 3 year monitoring period for work earnings. Student loans create a major financial hardship on people like me and many others with disabilities, especially those who live on their own in expensive areas. The amount of loans that I had discharged was around $1,177 which is just slightly less than what I pay in monthly rent for my studio apartment. No one with a disability should have to choose between paying for rent or basic needs and student loans. Many of us in the disability community struggle with finding jobs that pay livable wages where we make enough to live comfortably off public benefits. Benefit cliffs often force us to make big trade-offs between working and needing to stay eligible for public benefits. Some people with disabilities have their Social Security benefits cut to pay their student loans and that isn’t fair.
CollegesNBC Connecticut

CollegesPosted by
Fatherly

Biden Moves to Cancel Student Debt for 323,000 More Borrowers

The Biden administration announced on Thursday that it would automatically cancel the student debt of 323,000 borrowers with disabilities. It’s a fantastic thing to do. It’s also part of a strategy that’s more limited than wholesale cancellation of student debt and more limited than what President Biden promised during the campaign, what other leading Democrats are calling for, and what advocates and the data say is needed to solve the student debt crisis.
CollegesNBC San Diego

