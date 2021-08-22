Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Grandparent Wants To Help During Divorce

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

Q: My daughter is going through a divorce. What can I do as a grandparent to help our grandchildren cope with this devastating breakup?. Jim: I'm very sorry to learn of this difficult situation. But I'm also encouraged by your desire to help your grandchildren through this tough period. A number of factors play in to how you can best help them, including their ages and how close you live to them. But here are some general principles that you may find helpful.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grandparent#Parenting Youth#The Focus On The Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Trouble Relationship
Related
Family Relationshipsarcamax.com

Am I selfish to stay home and raise my kids?

Q: I am ridiculed by my friends for choosing to stay home and raise my children, telling me that I could give them a better life by pursuing a career. I am grateful my husband works hard, but we struggle to make ends meet though we are committed to living with less so that I can be a stay-at-home mom. Is this selfish of me? — C.M.
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Ask Amy: ‘Something borrowed’ makes someone blue

Dear Amy: My friend “Jill” is getting married next week. This celebration had to be rescheduled multiple times, due to COVID. I'm excited for her, but I got an update from her this morning that's made me very angry and hurt. Jill sent me a picture from her final fitting...
Scottsdale, AZABC 15 News

Burggraff Tash Levy helps you get through a difficult divorce legally and emotionally

Burggraff Tash Levy PLC is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living. When facing divorce, take some time to prepare yourself for the process to come. Being educated, getting your support system in place, and preparing your mindset can make a world of difference when considering divorce. Contact the attorneys at Burggraff Tash Levy PLC at (480) 307-6800 to schedule a consultation with an experienced family law attorney and get the information you need.
Relationship Advicefox46.com

Working out divorce during COVID

Divorces are already difficult for families and children, but COVID could add another layer of difficulty. Attorney Nicole Sodoma from Sodoma Law joined Good Day Charlotte to talk about how to deal with the issues of divorce during the pandemic.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Fatherly

3 Tips for Helping Kids Stay Connected With Grandparents on Video Chat

When my colleague suggested that I enter a “Father of the Year” competition, I thought she was crazy. I worked 80-100 hours a week as an entrepreneur, and traveled, which severely limited my time with my eight and ten-year-old kids. Without my knowledge, my colleague entered my name in the National Father’s Day Council competition and a few months later, I found myself on a podium, in San Francisco, flanked by my son, daughter and wife, accepting the award.
Family Relationshipskcparent.com

Why Kids Need Grandparents

They go by many names and are important people in your child’s life. Whether it’s their Grandma, Papa, Gigi, Granny or Gramps, it’s important for your children to establish and maintain a close bond with their grandparents. Grandparents play a key role in the lives of children. They are positive...
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Arguing Couple Should Stop Discussing Work

DEAR MISS MANNERS: I've been married nearly eight years to a man I dated for 11 years before we married. He's my best friend and I love him dearly, but we argue terribly all the time over small things relating to behavior, manners and protocols. Specifically, my husband is in...
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

How Do I Negotiate a Raise?

Dear Annie: My wife has been on pain medication for almost a decade, and it has turned into a serious addiction. I have to monitor her pills weekly -- though, recently, it's been daily. She hasn't worked at all the last decade, ever since she started getting prescribed the painkillers. She lays in bed all day long, sleeping or watching TV. I've bought several safes to lock away her pills in so that I can only administer to her what she needs. She's broken into all of them. I keep the pills with me at all times so that I can make sure she doesn't take too much. She's constantly deriding me, blaming me for her not having enough pills. She always pleads, "Just give me tomorrow's pills tonight." She has now brought our adult children into this mess by trying to make them pick sides in this ongoing fight, but the kids know she has a problem! I have brought up rehab several times, but she dismisses the idea and claims she doesn't need it. This past year, I got her an appointment with a therapist. It was just online, through videoconference, and my wife completely blew it off, barely paying attention to the therapist. After 25 years of marriage, I'm about ready to file for divorce. Help! -- Tired of Mother's Little Helper.
Family Relationshipsarcamax.com

Annie's Mailbox: Lost in My Own Heart

Dear Annie: My husband and I have been working with a 16-year-old boy for two months. "Justin" has a bad home life, and we try and provide him with a safe, structured environment. He comes to our home after school and stays until his curfew at 6 p.m. He hates to go home, but he does what is asked.
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

Three Ways to Help Accept Your Divorce

In many cases, the news of a divorce can come as a surprise and it can be disappointing. You might have been together for several years, and quite naturally, just expected to grow old with them. More than likely, they are adamant about the divorce, and unwilling to change their mind. Whatever the case, learning how to accept a divorce is very important to your mental and emotional health. Working as a top rated divorce lawyer in Bergen County New Jersey, here are three ways I have witnessed some clients accept the fact that your future ex-spouse wants a divorce:
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

How Do I Make It Right After Cheating on my Boyfriend?

Dear Annie: My boyfriend and I have been together for six years now. Two years ago, I cheated on him, and he found out shortly after when he looked at my phone and saw that I was texting the other guy. At the time, I panicked and said that my best friend, "Deb," had been using my phone. I then reached out to Deb and begged her to cover for me and lie if my boyfriend asked her about it. She did, and he bought the excuse. But a few weeks later, I confessed the truth to him, including the fact that Deb had covered up for me. We've been trying to work past this ever since. I feel awful about my infidelity. It has affected me in ways I never thought it would, just as I know it's affected him very deeply, too. It worsened my depression and anxiety.
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

The 9 Things That Emotionally Healed Couples Do Differently

Life happens to everyone. We all experience emotional pain at some point and we’ll need to find the time and ways to heal ourselves. I recently shared a story about my friend Fiona and her partner who are struggling in their relationship due to failure to heal from their personal past traumas. The feedback and questions were heartwarming.
Relationship AdviceSlate

My Husband Is Using Me for Money—but I Don’t Want to Divorce Him

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My husband lost his job a couple of years ago and now works with a friend who pays him under the table. I pay all the household bills with my income. He uses his for lunches out, cigarettes, gas for his motorcycle, and the $600 a month he owes in child support arrears to his ex-wife. I’ve told him he needs to start paying me something each month to help with our expenses. He just keeps mooching off me and acts like a responsibility-free teenager. I can’t kick him out because he won’t leave. I don’t want the hassle of a divorce. I am just tired of him taking such advantage of me. What is my best option?
KidsWashington Post

Carolyn Hax: Is it normal for a 2-year-old to be biting and hitting?

Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: I’m really struggling with my almost-2-year-old right now, just knowing what is developmentally normal behavior and how to manage discipline for hitting, biting, food throwing, hunger strikes, etc. Do you have a good book recommendation?. — Struggling. Struggling: “Hitting, biting, food-throwing, hunger strikes,...
Vacaville, CAVacaville Reporter

Help local elders celebrate National Grandparents Day

National Grandparents Day is Sept. 12 and a local group needs your help to show grandmas and grandpas in assisted living or hospice care some love. Are you able to put together a gift basket for a grandma or grandpa?. Suggested items include artificial flowers, bath and body care, manicure...
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Woman in Tears Tells Priest Her Husband Died - Daily Joke

It was a sunny Sunday morning in mid-summer, and the birds were chirping on the trees. The church garden was filled with an air of serenity, and the priest was taking a walk outside, whiling away the time before the Sunday service. Soon, people started entering the church vicinity, greeting...
Family Relationshipstodaysparent.com

How to handle an overstepping mother-in-law

When Linda James was pregnant with her first baby, a boy who is now four, her mother-in-law, who lives in the United States, seemed benevolent and excited. By the time she and her husband arrived in Toronto to meet the newborn—the baby who made her a grandmother—she had morphed into a judgy, argumentative interrogator who seemed determined to second-guess every parenting decision James and her husband made.

Comments / 0

Community Policy