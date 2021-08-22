Leroy Archuleta

On August 19, 2021, Leroy left his earthly home to take up residency in Heaven. Leroy was born on April 22, 1952, to Clovis and Luticia Archuleta in Roswell, NM. Leroy lived all his life in Roswell. Being a native of Roswell for 70 years, he befriended many people. After 23 years of working at TMC/Nova Bus, he was one of the last to leave the plant as it closed. He worked ILEA driving the bus for foreign police officers that came to train. The last place was his most fulfilling place of employment, at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home. Here, he found his calling. Knowing many people, he never met a stranger. He was so caring and compassionate with the families that lost their loved ones. He felt their pain because he himself had known that pain when he lost his beloved son Levi.