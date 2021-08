By: KDKA-TV News Staff NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners has confirmed that longtime corrections officer Amanda Markowitz died in what they have called a “vehicular accident.” “The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners is deeply saddened at the tragic loss of longtime Corrections Officer Amanda Markowitz,” the board of commissioners said in a provided statement to KDKA. “Officer Markowitz performed her duties with diligence, integrity, and honor. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time. She will be greatly missed.” Professional counselors are being provided to other corrections officers and jail staff. No further details about the accident were made available. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details