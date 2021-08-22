Cancel
Zach Wilson making Jets fans get excited

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe obligatory growing pains will be maddening, they always are for the long-suffering Jets faithful who yearn for immediate gratification, but have learned the hard way that immediate-gratification quarterbacks are the exception rather than the rule. There will be throws from Zach Wilson that will compel Jets fans to make...

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers loves 69

Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers sure does love the number 69. No. For real. Aaron Rodgers-69 is now a thing. During this years training camp, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (who happens to wear the number 69) decided to treat Rodgers with his very own Aston Martin golf cart. The cart has numerous features for the Packers QB, including a tag with the label “MVP”.
NFLYardbarker

NFL world reacts to Zach Wilson putting on a show for Jets in preseason game

The New York Jets have lacked a true franchise quarterback since Joe Namath, but Zach Wilson sure looks like he’s ready to step into that starring role on Broadway. Undaunted by the heightened atmosphere of Lambeau Field and the Green Bay Packers, Wilson certainly looked the part on Saturday. The BYU product was the epitome of cool, calm and collected, hitting nine of 11 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns, as the Jets went to halftime with a 17-14 lead.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers: Aaron Rodgers seeking refinement in Year 3 under Matt LaFleur

Ever since Matt LaFleur has taken over as head coach of the Green Bay Packers, the team has done a 180 in terms of overall success. In just two years at the helm, he’s guided Green Bay to back-to-back division titles (11-1 overall against it), along with back-to-back NFC championship game appearances. One person that’s especially benefitted from his tenure thus far has been quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
NFLzonecoverage.com

Is KJ Wright the Packers Final Piece?

Green Bay Packers fans are ready for the here and now. After a ridiculously tumultuous off-season, the green and gold faithful are ready to focus on the present. What will happen with Rodgers after this season? Who cares. Is Jordan Love capable of being a superstar in this league? Who cares. Has the front office created another Rodgers situation with Davante Adams? Who. Cares.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tony Romo Compares Jets QB Zach Wilson To NFL Legend

The Zach Wilson hype train is off and running. Former NFL great Tony Romo is the latest to offer high praise for the Jets‘ rookie. The Jets took Wilson with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, surpassing Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones in the process. It was a risky gamble. Wilson played mostly mediocre competition his entire collegiate career at BYU. And Fields and Jones were both safer prospects. But the Jets pulled the trigger nonetheless.
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Jets’ Zach Wilson took positive baby steps and didn’t fall

The game meant more for the undrafted free agents and journeymen desperate to either realize their childhood NFL dream or cling to it yet again. But when you are the second-overall pick of the NFL draft, when you are the Chosen One for a franchise that has chosen you to take flight on opening day on Woody Johnson’s Jets following a decade of being grounded, the game meant everything to you, and to your franchise, and to Jets fans, because all of them do, and will, from here to eternity, or to the next rookie franchise quarterback.
NFLthecomeback.com

Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson throws dimes in preseason vs Packers

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson got the start in Saturday’s preseason game against the Green Bay Packers and proceeded to play most of the first half. And he showed off the skills that led the Jets to select him with the second overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.
NFLchatsports.com

3 reasons that Zach Wilson’s NY Jets debut was a smashing success

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson had a successful preseason debut. Over two drives, he went 6 for 9 with 63 yards, zero touchdowns, zero interceptions, and zero sacks. That unremarkable stat line masks just how crisp of a debut Wilson had. He looked comfortable and in full control of the offense throughout a remarkably consistent and clean outing.
NFLNewsday

Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson shows he can move Jets offense

The spotlight was on Zach Wilson in his NFL preseason debut Saturday night, and the Jets rookie quarterback showed some of the traits that made him the second pick in the draft. Wilson stood in the pocket, avoided the rush, made throws on the move and showed his arm strength...
NFLNew York Post

Jets’ Zach Wilson playing versus Giants a balance of risk and reward

When you think of the history of these Jets-Giants preseason games, old-timers will immediately flash back to Joe Namath and the Super Bowl III Jets humiliating the Establishment NFL Giants, 37-14, at the Yale Bowl to earn NYC bragging rights. Giants fans undoubtedly prefer to talk about the night an...
NFLNBC Sports

Zach Wilson has quiet night in Jets debut

Quarterback Zach Wilson got his first taste of NFL game action on Saturday night against the Giants and the Jets didn’t ask too much of their first-round pick. Wilson was 6-of-9 for 63 yards while playing the first two offensive possessions of the night. The Jets kicked a field goal to cap their first drive and had a first down in Giants territory wiped out by an offensive pass interference penalty on their second.
NFLdistrictchronicles.com

Jets’ Zach Wilson Tops Ranks for First-Round Rookie QBs

That was none other than New York Jets rookie Zach Wilson. PFF analyst Sam Monson wrote the article ranking the rookie quarterbacks, which included Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, Mac Jones, and of course Wilson. Here’s what Monson had to say about the BYU product’s first NFL action. “Wilson...
NFLblackchronicle.com

Jets’ Zach Wilson makes NFL debut: Rookie QB has quiet but strong performance to open 2021 preseason

Saturday night brought the anticipated debuts of several rookie quarterbacks. Among the first-rounders getting their first taste of live NFL action: Zach Wilson, drafted No. 2 overall by the Jets and set to open 2021 as New York’s starter. While the former BYU standout didn’t necessarily enter with the drama of Trevor Lawrence’s “competition” in Jacksonville or finish with the play-making pizzazz of fellow top pick Trey Lance, he looked strong despite a smaller, quieter role during the Jets’ first two drives of the night against the New York Giants.
NFLCarolina Panthers

Sam Darnold won't play in preseason game at Colts

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Friday that the plan was to rest his starters in Sunday's preseason opener against the Colts. They got plenty of work in two days of joint practices with the Colts, which lessened the need for reps in a live game (with actual tackling).
NFLnumberfire.com

Jets' Zach Wilson "has what it takes to be successful" according to teammates

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is drawing positive reviews from his fellow quarterback, Josh Johnson. Talking to the media about Wilson this week, Johnson said Oh, he's special, man. He can make some throws that I only see a few quarterbacks making. He reminds me a lot of Aaron Rodgers with some of the throws he makes, the way he can get his body in position and make unique throws in the pocket. He has really special arm talent. Once this season gets going, I think the whole country is going to see it. He has what it takes to be successful." Wilson was efficient in his preseason debut against the New York Giants on Saturday, completing 6 of 9 passes for 63 yards with 0 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. The Jets open their season against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, September 12th.

