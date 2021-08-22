Zach Wilson making Jets fans get excited

The game meant more for the undrafted free agents and journeymen desperate to either realize their childhood NFL dream or cling to it yet again. But when you are the second-overall pick of the NFL draft, when you are the Chosen One for a franchise that has chosen you to take flight on opening day on Woody Johnson’s Jets following a decade of being grounded, the game meant everything to you, and to your franchise, and to Jets fans, because all of them do, and will, from here to eternity, or to the next rookie franchise quarterback.