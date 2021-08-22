Bleeding support

Cancel
Kendallville, IN

By Steve Garbacz sgarbacz@kpcmedia.com
Evening Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year, I’ve started a new tradition — giving blood. Hospitals always need blood. I have blood. I can always make more of it. Seems like a no-brainer. I say I’ve started giving blood because, although I have in the past, I never made a consistent trend of it. I gave blood in high school when they’d have a drive at the school in order to get out of class for an hour. And I gave a couple times here and there over the years when the local community would have a drive set up.

