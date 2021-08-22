Masks not perfect but they are important part of our pandemic defense

It is no question that having yourself protected with comprehensive life and health insurance is recommended. Amid a pandemic, however, it is paramount. You may not be aware of it now, but insurance companies can and will act as your rescuer in this outbreak. This is especially true since we live in a third-world country where public healthcare programs are somewhat subpar. In a medical emergency, you would not want to be defraying healthcare-related expenses out of your own pocket. Moreover, you would not want to run the risk of depleting your savings just because you contracted the virus and got sick.