Baking soda can help remove concrete discoloration
Q. Last year we had some remodeling done on our 20-year-old home. The work included removing stamped concrete that had completely lost its finish. We replaced it with standard concrete driveway and sidewalks with a light broom texture finish. The edges were very nicely finished with 6” troweled edges and nice wide troweled joints. After they were finished, they sealed the new concrete. The problem is that it looks blotchy or discolored. The concrete contractor originally told us to let it weather and we have done that for almost a year. Is there anything else we can do to make it look better? — A regular reader.www.kpcnews.com
Comments / 0