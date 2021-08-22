Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fremont, IN

My library is the best!

Evening Star
 6 days ago

When we moved to the Fremont area, our boys were 4 and 7 years old and only had a small library in town from which to check out books. We had moved here from West Point, New York, where we took their Big Wheels every Saturday morning to our local library, so books and the library were very important to our routine. Unfortunately, they didn’t get to benefit much from the beautiful new library that was built on the west side of town before they moved out of the area. I, on the other hand, have benefited from it immensely!

www.kpcnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fremont, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
West Point, IN
State
New York State
Local
Indiana Entertainment
Fremont, IN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Christmas#Big Wheels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Residents warned as Louisiana braces for Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Ida has strengthened to a Category 2 storm in the Gulf of Mexico as it approaches Louisiana. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Saturday afternoon to 100 mph (155 kph). Ida is expected to strengthen to an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane before making landfall likely west of New Orleans late Sunday.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy