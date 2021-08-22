My library is the best!

When we moved to the Fremont area, our boys were 4 and 7 years old and only had a small library in town from which to check out books. We had moved here from West Point, New York, where we took their Big Wheels every Saturday morning to our local library, so books and the library were very important to our routine. Unfortunately, they didn’t get to benefit much from the beautiful new library that was built on the west side of town before they moved out of the area. I, on the other hand, have benefited from it immensely!