Oklahoma City, OK

Former Mid-Del Schools employee indicted for trying to arrange sex with children and receive child pornography

By Angela Shen/KFOR
KFOR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A former employee at a Mid-Del elementary school has been indicted for trying to arrange sex with children and get child pornography. Greg Henke, who used to work at Highland Park Elementary, was indicted by a federal grand jury for one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor and one count of attempting to receive child pornography.

kfor.com

