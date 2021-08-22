Former Mid-Del Schools employee indicted for trying to arrange sex with children and receive child pornography
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A former employee at a Mid-Del elementary school has been indicted for trying to arrange sex with children and get child pornography. Greg Henke, who used to work at Highland Park Elementary, was indicted by a federal grand jury for one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor and one count of attempting to receive child pornography.kfor.com
