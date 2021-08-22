Cancel
Michigan State

The Remains Of A Michigan Man Missing Since The Korean War Were Returned To Michigan

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 6 days ago
A Michigan soldier who went missing during the Korean War will be laid to rest at the Great Lakes National Cemetery.

Army corporal Dale Wright of Flint was 19-years-old when his unit was attacked in North Korea nearly 70-years ago.

Wright’s remains were among those North Korea turned over to the U.S. in 2018.

His step-sister was 4-yearsold when Wright went into the service.

She’s his only living relative now.

She gave DNA samples years ago, just hoping his remains would be found and returned to Michigan.

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
