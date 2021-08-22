'There is a magic to it': why Theatre Royal Drury Lane is now the best musical theatre in the world

Accomplished actor, singer and member of the Columbia College’s Musical Theatre faculty, multitalented Justin Brill has staged a faithful new production of the 1999 smash hit musical, a show that became a cult classic for Baby Boomers over twenty years ago. It’s one of Broadway’s original jukebox musicals. Taking almost two dozen hit tunes from the ABBA songbook, this Musical Theater Works’ production is one of the first live stage presentations since the pandemic. In its joy and optimism, “Mamma Mia!” makes Chicagoland audiences almost forget the long theatrical hiatus of almost two years. But finally, at long last, we have the opportunity to revel in a live, professional, musical production again. Decked out in shiny spandex, platform heels and lots of glitter and glitz, this production is a feast for both the eyes and ears.