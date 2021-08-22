Aug. 22 - Tonya Blanchard leading Kosciusko Co. animal welfare league

PIERCETON — The board for the nonprofit Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County has announced that Tonya Blanchard is the new executive director. Tonya has been vice president of Indiana Dimensional Products for the past 20- plus years. She was a volunteer at AWL for almost 13 years and joined the board in 2019. Blanchard has stepped away from her family business, saying, “life is too short” and “this is my purpose.” She is also a board member for Rudy’s Dog Park and a member of Vineyard Community Church.