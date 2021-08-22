Today in History

There’s just something different about August 28. From the August 28 of 1833, when the Slavery Abolition Act was passed in the British colonies, gradually leading to the emancipation of their enslaved Black people, to August 28, 2020, when iconic Black actor Chadwick Boseman passed away, this day in history is distinct. It tells a story.
You can get a sense of the sweep of American politics and history by identifying a few of the indispensable men in our country’s history. There are many, of course, and my list is quite limited. Similar lists of indispensable women could be developed; and they have been, by the late broadcast journalist Cokie Roberts and others.
Baker will officially be laid to rest on November 30, becoming the fifth woman and first entertainer to be honored with a Panthéon burial. Josephine Baker became an iconic symbol during the Jazz Age and the Roaring Twenties for her groundbreaking acting career. The legendary dancer and civil rights activist was the first Black woman to star in a major studio production in the 1927 silent film “Siren of the Tropics.” She portrayed a West Indian girl named Papitou who falls in love with a French man.
On August 28, 1963, Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. The triumph of the March on Washington and the exposure it brought to the civil rights movement contributed to the passage of the historic Civil Rights Act in 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Highlights of this day in history: Krakatoa erupts in South Pacific; President Lyndon Johnson and Mother Teresa born; America's first successful oil well; Britain's Lord Louis Mountbatten killed; Beatles manager Brian Epstein dies. (Aug. 27)
