Public can comment on Bobwhite Quail Plan

The last day for registering objections to the Bitterroot National Forest’s Draft Environmental Assessment and decision notice of finding of no significant impact on the Mud Creek Vegetation Management Project was on Monday, August 23. The vegetation management, fuels reduction, and transportation system project encompasses approximately 48,486 acres including the West Fork Bitterroot River–Rombo Creek watershed, and portions of Nez Perce Fork–Nelson Lake, Little West Fork, Lloyd Creek, Lower Blue Joint, and Painted Rocks Lake watersheds, southwest of Darby. According to the EA, the primary purpose of the project is to restore healthy, resilient forest ecosystems that meet multiple resource objectives for the area, including fire and fuels, wildlife, aquatics, and recreation, among others.
Comments / 0