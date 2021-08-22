Cancel
Public can comment on Bobwhite Quail Plan

By Pa. Game Commission
heraldstandard.com
 6 days ago

Those wishing to submit comments about the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s 2021-2030 Northern Bobwhite Quail Management Plan draft may do so until Aug. 28. The draft plan can be found on the Northern Bobwhite Quail page at www.pgc.pa.gov. Comments may be sent by email to RA-BobwhiteComments@pa.gov. When adopted, the plan will...

www.heraldstandard.com

