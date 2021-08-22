Public can comment on Bobwhite Quail Plan

The Texarkana Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is offering a public review and comment period on the Fiscal Year (FY) 2021-2024 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) Amendment Two Texas portion. The purpose of the comment period is to gather public input on the amendment of the FY 2021-2024 TIP for the Texarkana Metropolitan Planning Area. The TIP is a 4-year listing of transportation projects and strategies, addressing the region’s transportation needs. The FY 2021-2024 Texas TIP identifies both local and state projects, that are supported by local governments and Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) which will be included in the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. The Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) must be financially constrained. The MPO is proposing to add the following two (2) projects to be include in the FY2021-2024 TIP. The proposed projects to be added are: