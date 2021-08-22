Short news items from in and around Rockingham County
Rockingham County Schools has announced its winner of the 2021-22 Beginning Teacher of Excellence Award—Lindsay Shropshire of Rockingham County Middle School. On the morning of Aug. 16, RCS Superintendent Rodney Shotwell, RCS Board of Education members Kimberly McMichael and Vickie McKinney, and RCS Beginning Teacher Program Coordinator Angela Martin surprised Shropshire with a drop-in visit at Rockingham County Middle School, where they presented her with flowers.
