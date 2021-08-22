Dominic DeNucci reflections

Mid-South Wrestling (12.13.1984) -Originally aired December 13, 1984. -Your hosts are Good Old JR and Pretty Acceptable Young JW. -So last week, Bill Watts promised that Mid-South would TRY to sign a North American Title match for this week’s show, with Ernie Ladd defending against one of the Hacksaws, either Duggan or Reed. However, Ernie Ladd was such an obstinate pain in the ass during the contract negotiations for the next week that Mid-South couldn’t get a title match signed for either Duggan or Reed. However, Mid-South delivers what they promise, and since they promised a North American Title match, Ernie Ladd will defend the belt against Brad Armstrong, the insinuation being that Armstrong really, really isn’t in the same league, but Ladd had to defend the belt against somebody.