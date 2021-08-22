Elk Cam goes live

Cheers: Connellsville graduate Gage Gillott ended his summer on a high note before going off to college at South Carolina Upstate. Gillott was chosen by the coaches of the Youngstown Astros Pony League Palomino team to play for them as a pitcher/outfielder this summer. The Astros advanced all the way to the Palomino World Series in Loredo, Texas, and with a boost from Gillott, reached the championship game by winning all three of their games. Gillott pitched five strong innings in the first game, a 4-3 win over Brownsville, Texas. Youngstown routed Nuscotomek, Illinois, 24-4, in the second game. That set up a rematch against Brownsville, which won two games in the losers’ bracket, in the semifinals. That game was tied 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth when Gillott hit a grand slam to help propel the Astros to an 8-3 win. Youngstown was set to face Puerto Rico in the final but a severe storm forced that game to be canceled. Youngstown and Puerto Rico were named co-world champions and the Astros were crowned as the national champions. Gillott accepted a baseball scholarship from South Carolina Upstate, an NCAA Division-I program, and will be an infielder/pitcher for the Spartans.