Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Elk Cam goes live

By Pa. Game Commission
heraldstandard.com
 6 days ago

Can’t wait for the September peak of Pennsylvania’s elk rut? Get a jumpstart now with the Game Commission’s Elk Cam. The Game Commission again has installed a camera on State Game Lands 311 in Elk County, in a field that typically is a hub of elk activity as the bugling season heats up. Video and sound from the camera are being livestreamed at www.pgc.pa.gov, and viewers can expect not only to see elk, but turkeys, deer and other wildlife, as well.

www.heraldstandard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkeys#Bears#The Game Commission#Elk Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pa. Game Commission brings back elk cam

ELK COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Game Commission has brought back their ever-popular Elk Cam. The camera, installed on State Game Lands 311 in Elk County, has a view of a field that typically is a hub of elk activity as the bugling season heats up. Video and sound from...
ProtestsPosted by
Vice

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Was a Total COVID Disaster—Again

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. It turns out that when hundreds of thousands of people get together during a global pandemic, hospitals are going to suffer the consequences. And South Dakota is learning that for the second year in a row. The...
Masontown, PAheraldstandard.com

MASONTOWN - Formerly a Personal Care Home, this 14,000 sq

MASONTOWN - Formerly a Personal Care Home, this 14,000 sq ft very well maintained building is awaiting its new owner! Previously remodeled in 1999 with an addition added in 2002 this building boasts 18 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, a spacious dining and kitchen area, handicap accessible, very large paved parking lot, all situated on just over a half acre of property. Centrally located (less than a 30 minute drive) to Morgantown, Waynesburg, & Uniontown. $245,900. 724-425-7300.
Falcon Heights, MNPosted by
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

DNR Live Fish Cam from the State Fair is Back for 2021

It's the most wonderful time of the year, State Fair time! For the 12 days before Labor Day, the State Fair grounds in Falcon Heights are alive with action and excitement. One of my favorite things at the fair is the huge pond stocked with fish by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Each year the pond is stocked with about 40 different fish species that call Minnesota home:
Photographyheraldstandard.com

Council announces Lens on Litter Photo Contest

Heading back to school can bring new opportunities for students, teachers and other adults to focus on the environment and the litter that might be spoiling the appearance of their communities and surrounding areas. The Pennsylvania Resource Council has announced its Gene Capaldi Lens on Litter Photo Contest. Amateur photographers...
Pittsburgh, PAheraldstandard.com

Pittsburgh Cultural District arts organizations to require vaccines, masks

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced Thursday guests attending indoor performances at the Benedum Center, Heinz Hall, August Wilson African American Cultural Center and other venues in the city’s Cultural District will be required to provide proof of vaccination. Masks will also be required inside venues should levels of community COVID-19...
Connellsville, PAheraldstandard.com

Rabies clinics offer low-cost vaccines to local pet owners

This weekend, pet owners in Washington and Fayette counties can have their dogs and cats vaccinated at low-cost clinics. On Saturday, a clinic hosted by Who Rescued Who Humane Society will offer rabies, DHPP (distemper, hepatitis, parvovirus and parainfluenza) and FVRCP (feline viral rhinotracheitis, calicivirus and panleukopenia) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Laurel Mall in Connellsville. Vaccines are $15 each, and owners must provide current vaccine paperwork.
Agricultureheraldstandard.com

EPA bans use of pesticide linked to learning disabilities, ADHD

After a decades-long campaign by some health and labor organizations, the Environmental Protection Agency last week banned the use of the pesticide chlorpyrifos on food grown in or imported into the United States. The pesticide has been used to control crop pests since 1965. It’s most commonly used on grapes,...
Pennsylvania Stateheraldstandard.com

State Museum of Pennsylvania commemorates 20th anniversary of 9/11 with new exhibit

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, Col. Paul J. Evanko, then head of the Pennsylvania State Police, raced to a state emergency command center as soon as he heard the first plane had hit the World Trade Center. What he did not know is how he and his colleagues would be drawn into the attacks minutes later when the hijacked United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into a field near Shanksville.
Youngstown, PAheraldstandard.com

Cheers and Jeers

Cheers: Connellsville graduate Gage Gillott ended his summer on a high note before going off to college at South Carolina Upstate. Gillott was chosen by the coaches of the Youngstown Astros Pony League Palomino team to play for them as a pitcher/outfielder this summer. The Astros advanced all the way to the Palomino World Series in Loredo, Texas, and with a boost from Gillott, reached the championship game by winning all three of their games. Gillott pitched five strong innings in the first game, a 4-3 win over Brownsville, Texas. Youngstown routed Nuscotomek, Illinois, 24-4, in the second game. That set up a rematch against Brownsville, which won two games in the losers’ bracket, in the semifinals. That game was tied 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth when Gillott hit a grand slam to help propel the Astros to an 8-3 win. Youngstown was set to face Puerto Rico in the final but a severe storm forced that game to be canceled. Youngstown and Puerto Rico were named co-world champions and the Astros were crowned as the national champions. Gillott accepted a baseball scholarship from South Carolina Upstate, an NCAA Division-I program, and will be an infielder/pitcher for the Spartans.
Centerville, PAheraldstandard.com

Centerville Clinics launches COVID-19 testing program

Centerville Clinics has launched a COVID-19 testing program open to everyone in Greene, Fayette and Washington counties that includes pop-up testing sites in each county, in addition to the three testing sites established at clinics locations. The testing program will run through August 2022. There is no charge to the...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
MyChesCo

Elk Cam Goes Live in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA — Can’t wait for the September peak of Pennsylvania’s elk rut? Get a jumpstart now with the Game Commission’s Elk Cam. The Game Commission again has installed a camera on State Game Lands 311 in Elk County, in a field that typically is a hub of elk activity as the bugling season heats up. Video and sound from the camera are being live-streamed at www.pgc.pa.gov, and viewers can expect not only to see elk, but turkeys, deer and other wildlife, as well.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Game Commission Re-Launches Elk Cam

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You can now check out Pennsylania’s elk from the comfort of your own home. The Game Commission’s elk cam is now back up and running! The camera is set up in a field that is often the center of elk activity, as bugling season heats up next month. You’ll likely spot other wildlife while you’re tuned in, as well. The Game Commission says the best time to spot elk is in the late afternoon. To check out the camera for yourself, click here.
Pennsylvania Staterecordargusnews.com

Pa. Game Commission: Elk cam now live

ELK COUNTY — The Game Commission again has installed a camera on State Game Lands 311 in Elk County, in a field that typically is a hub of elk activity as the bugling season heats up, and video and sound from the camera are being livestreamed at www.pgc.pa.gov. Viewers can expect not only to see elk, but turkeys, deer and […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy