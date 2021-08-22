Cancel
NBA

Lakers are Considering Paul Millsap

By Yahoo! Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lakers still have three open roster spots to fill, and there have been a lot of speculation of who they should target. Last week, the purple and gold worked out Isaiah Thomas, Darren Collison, and Mike James. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that Jared Dudley's tenure with the Lakers is likely over, as the team seems to be looking to fill spots that are capable producers on the court, more so than providing off court leadership.

Darren Collison
Isaiah Thomas
Paul Millsap
Chris Paul
Jared Dudley
