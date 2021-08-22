5 Tense Books That Blend Sci-Fi and Horror #SciFiSunday

Good list of spooky sci-fi recs from Tor.com. I’ve spent a lot of time curled up with 1930s detective novels, a safe and cosy world in which the worst thing that can happen is that you get stabbed with a jewelled antique dagger because someone is after your inheritance. I get it: this has been a weird time for literally everyone in the world. Sometimes though you need something better than a comfort read, which for me is where these books come in: a bracing breath of fresh air, a jolt to the nerves and to the thinking brain, a reminder that you need more than consolation in your life.