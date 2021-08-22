Cancel
HomeAid named recipient of Birdies for Charity

MySanAntonio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomeAid Houston announced it has been selected by the Astros Golf Foundation as a 2021 beneficiary of the Birdies for Charity program, presented by THINK Neurology for Kids. Birdies for Charity is a fundraising program designed to give participating charities and schools the opportunity to generate contributions through the Houston Open. The total of donations to the program goes directly to the charity of your choice.

