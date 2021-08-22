Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Revolution extend streak with 4-1 win vs. FC Cincinnati

By Sports Hub Staff
985thesportshub.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New England Revolution (15-3-4; 49 pts.) recorded their MLS-best 15th win of the season and extended the club’s unbeaten streak to nine games with a 4-1 victory over FC Cincinnati (3-8-8, 17 pts.) at Gillette Stadium. Despite five changes to the starting lineup from Bruce Arena, the Revolution picked up their eighth win in the last nine games to maintain their Supporters’ Shield lead at seven points. The Revolution’s 49 points through 22 games are tied for the most in MLS history at this stage of the season.

985thesportshub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dejuan Jones
Person
Tajon Buchanan
Person
Gustavo Bou
Person
Bruce Arena
Person
Scott Caldwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Fc#Major League Soccer#New England#Canadian#Colombian#Arena#Revolution Academy#Mls All Star Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFL985thesportshub.com

Patriots release six players on NFL’s second cutdown day, add TE off waivers

Tuesday marked the second of three NFL cutdown days this summer. Teams had until 4:00 p.m. to trim their roster from 85 players down to 80. The Patriots got ahead of those cuts Tuesday morning, releasing wide receiver Devin Ross, offensive linemen R.J. Prince, linebacker Cassh Maluia, safety Malik Gant, and long snapper Brian Khoury. In addition, lineman Marcus Martin was waived and then reverted to IR. Those moves were first reported by The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan, ESPN’s Mike Reiss, and Aaron Wilson.
MLSlafc.com

MLS Recap | MLS All-Stars (3)1-1(2) Liga MX All-Stars 8/25/21

It took penalties to settle, but in the first of a new era for the MLS All-Stars facing off against the Liga MX All-Stars, it was FC Dallas rising star Ricardo Pepi stepping up to take and score the final spot kick to win the 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target.
MLSNBC Sports

Berhalter announces USMNT roster for first World Cup qualifying

Gregg Berhalter has named his roster for the first three matches of the United States men’s national team’s World Cup qualifying run in CONCACAF. And, to no one’s surprise, there’s plenty to debate about the inclusions and omissions. Before we go any further, exhale: Christian Pulisic has been included despite...
MLSfccincinnati.com

How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs Montréal

Catch FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium tonight as they take on Montréal at 7:30 PM. The game will be televised in-market on Star64 or on FCCincinnati.com. Out-of-Market fans can watch on ESPN+ or listen on iHeartRadio. For more information and to stream the game, visit our streaming page here.
MLSPosted by
CBS Boston

Revolution Top Toronto FC 2-1, Run Unbeaten Streak To 7 Games

TORONTO (NE Revolution) – The New England Revolution (13-3-4; 43 pts.) defeated Toronto FC (3-10-6; 15 pts.), 2-1, on Saturday night at BMO Field to extend the club’s unbeaten run to a season-long seven games. Canadian international Tajon Buchanan, playing in front of a hometown crowd for the first time in his MLS career, netted the opening goal with a header in the 19th minute. The hosts tied the match at 1-1 on Jonathan Osorio’s goal in the 79th minute, before Adam Buksa drew a penalty kick and Gustavo Bou converted from the spot to give New England the game-winning goal...
MLSthebentmusket.com

Recap: New England Revolution 2 - Toronto FC 1

The New England Revolution made their first trek north of the border since May of 2019 as they traveled to BMO Field in Toronto as they faced off against Toronto FC. The red-hot Revolution came into Saturday’s match on a six-game win streak. The Revs looked to pick up back-to-back wins after picking up a 2-1 win over Philadelphia Union at home. The last Revs loss came back on July 7th when they suffered a 3-2 defeat to Saturday’s opponent, Toronto FC.
MLSchatsports.com

Real Salt Lake snaps winless streak with 1-0 win over Austin FC

Real Salt Lake finished their first game against expansion side Austin FC with a 1-0 win, thanks to the lone goal from Bobby Wood in the first half. The home side heavily outshot the visitors 14-9 overall with 8-1 on frame. This is the first win for RSL after going winless in their last three.
MLSFOX Sports

FC Cincinnati takes on Montreal after 4 straight home draws

CF Montreal (7-7-5) vs. FC Cincinnati (3-7-7) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT. LINE: FC Cincinnati +117, Montreal +224, Draw +242; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati hosts Montreal after playing to a draw in four straight home games. FC Cincinnati compiled a 4-15-4 record overall in the 2020...
MLBchatsports.com

Mets Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Walker Buehler Looks To Extend Winning Streak; City Connect Uniform Debuting

The Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Mets in the second of a four-game series after a 4-1 win in the series opener that extended their winning streak to seven games. With the win, the Dodgers earned their 76th win of the season and cut the San Francisco Giants’ lead in the National League West to just 2.5 games. This is a good time for the Dodgers to gain some ground in the division as the Giants face a tough test with the Oakland Athletics.
MLSatlutd.com

Atlanta United wins 1-0 vs. Los Angeles FC

ATLANTA – Atlanta United defeated Los Angeles Football Club 1-0 to earn its second consecutive win Sunday in front of 67,503 fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Josef Martínez scored his fifth goal of the season while Ezequiel Barco picked up his third assist of the year. Brad Guzan made three saves as Atlanta United posted its fourth clean sheet of the season.
NBAnewyorkcitynews.net

Sparks look to extend winning streak in tilt vs. Liberty

It took longer than they wanted, but it appears that the Los Angeles Sparks have figured out how to win games. The Sparks (9-13) take a three-game winning streak into Sunday afternoon's clash against the host New York Liberty (11-13). That contest begins a six-game road trip that will go a long way toward determining if they make the playoffs.
MLSESPN

Revs tear up FC Cincinnati's defense, 4-1

Adam Buksa scored twice for New England's version of the Killer Bs as the host Revolution defeated FC Cincinnati 4-1 on Saturday to extend their unbeaten streak to nine matches. Buksa, Tajon Buchanan and Emmanuel Boateng each had a goal and an assist for a 3-0 first-half lead as the...
MLBchatsports.com

Brendan Rodgers’ web gems save Rockies vs. Diamondbacks, extend winning streak to four

Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers deserved every second of the bear hug that awaited him in the home dugout Friday night. His dual defensive plays – one in the seventh and another in the eighth – saved at least three runs and helped the Rockies seize Friday night’s series opener over the Diamondbacks, 9-4. The win extended the Rockies’ winning streak to four, improved their overall record to 56-66 and their home record to 42-21 on the season.
MLSNew England Revolution

Revolution Lineup Notes | August 21 vs. FC Cincinnati

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Revolution will put their eight-game unbeaten streak to the test as they host FC Cincinnati for an 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium (WBZ, myRITV, 98.5 The Sports Hub, 1260 AM Nossa Radio). Pregame coverage on WBZ begins with “Revolution Kickoff” at 7:30 p.m. ET.
MLSchatsports.com

Ema Boateng scores as New England Revolution hit four past FC Cincinnati

The 27-year-old Ghanaian was on the score sheet as the home team registered a huge win at Gillette Stadium. Emmanuel Boateng grabbed a goal as New England Revolution registered a 4-1 win against FC Cincinnati in a Major League Soccer fixture on Saturday night. It was Tajon Buchanan who put...

Comments / 0

Community Policy