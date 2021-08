Michael Chandler has given a quick overview of who he believes to be amongst the elite of the elite in the lightweight division. Chandler has had a fascinating start to his UFC career dating all the way back to when he played the role of alternate for the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje fight. Since then he’s gone on to finish Dan Hooker before almost doing the same to Charles Oliveira, only to ultimately lose via strikes early in the second round.