While Mookie Betts spent a second stint on the 10-day injured list because of right hip inflammation, the Los Angeles Dodgers regularly relied on Cody Bellinger, Chris Taylor and Billy McKinney to fill the gap. Initially, Bellinger was penciled in at right field, while Taylor played center field. However, they have been swapped of late and likely figure to remain that way despite Taylor previously only having started in right field once this season.