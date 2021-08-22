Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Market forces will reduce Pa.’s power plants

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter how well intentioned, Pennsylvania joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas initiative will fail in its intended goal of reducing carbon emissions. That’s according to the very analysis that the Wolf administration is using to justify the program. As carbon emissions are reduced in Pennsylvania, power plants in other states will simply produce more electricity from carbon sources, according to the Department of Environmental Protection’s own projections.

