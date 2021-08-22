Market forces will reduce Pa.’s power plants

What’s happening with New Fortress Energy’s (NFE) proposed LNG liquefaction plant planned for Wyalusing, PA? We told you in March the company hasn’t given up on the plan, but for now is focused elsewhere (see New Fortress Hasn’t Given Up on PA LNG, Focused Elsewhere). We have evidence that indeed, NFE has not given up. The PA Dept. of Environmental Protection (DEP) issued an air permit for the facility when NFE filed its original plans. That air permit is due to expire and NFE wants it extended. The extension has brought the crazies out of the woodwork to object…