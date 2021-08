The infrastructure bill (H.R. 3684), passed by the U.S. Senate with bipartisan support on August 10, expands government power, puts America into more debt and sets the stage for a dangerous $3.5 trillion spending spree. The $3.5 trillion plan passed the Senate the next day, on August 11, though this time on a party-line vote. The U.S. House is up next and may vote on the latter plan as early as this week.