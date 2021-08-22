Chelsea: Could this rising star be the solution to the Declan Rice situation?

While Chelsea has been on a rampant spending spree since last season, one player whom it has targeted—but could not land—is West Ham’s Declan Rice. The 22-year-old English midfielder has been sensational for the Hammers and is one of the youngest players in the Three Lions’ squad. He had also represented Ireland before representing England, so you can see the player is in high demand. The Blues have been after Rice since last season under Frank Lampard, however, they may no longer need him. Chelsea already has a rising star of its own who could fill that spot.