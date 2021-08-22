My Turn, Marjorie Ritchie: Are dark days ahead for Gold Hill?

Bluegrass music is alive and well on most Friday evenings at the E.H. Montgomery Store in Gold Hill. After the long, dark year of 2020, songs such as “Keep on the Sunny Side” lift the spirits of locals and tourists who head to Gold Hill for music, dinner and shopping. This historic village, where gold was first discovered in 1824, is a celebrated destination and jewel in the crown of Rowan County’s tourist industry. That Carter family song would be an appropriate theme for Gold Hill and its surrounding community.