Student debt

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My wife and I have been together since high school and have three kids. We both went to our own respective trade schools after high school back in 2008 and finished around the same time—in a decimated economy and job market. She struggled to find work, and I had a job lined up before I even finished. From then on I held steady work and paid my bills, including paying off my student loans and car, and helping her pay off her two cars (one was totaled). My wife didn’t work until 2011, before finally getting a professional job in 2014 that has nothing to do with her schooling. She didn’t pay her student loan—she put it on deferment until she couldn’t anymore, and as far as I was aware, she had started making payments in 2016.