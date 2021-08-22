Mike Wilson column: The hard way

Sometimes I wonder why I have to learn everything “the hard way.” Like not trying to saw pine knots with a bow saw: a neat one-inch diagonal scar across my left forefinger from Boy Scout camp has reminded me of that one daily for half a century now. Or how about the time-honored “don’t go scouting campsites in March in New England state parks in a beater pickup with bald tires and a baby in the cab because shaded curves may still be icy and cellphones haven’t been imagined yet and the ranger locks the gate in fifteen minutes” principle? That one led to an urgent mile run I was no longer quite accustomed to nor fit for…