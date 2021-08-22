Library Notes: Find books for back to school encouragement

This school year is starting with continued extra challenges and unease. Reading books from Rowan Public Library can help all ages get back in the groove of school. For little ones, sharing fun stories about going to school can help them visualize what to expect and giggle about it. In “The Color Monster Goes to School” by Anna Llenas, the title character feels nervous about his first day at school. He doesn’t know what school is, but guided by a friend, the Color Monster has lots of new adventures, makes new friends, and looks forward to the following day.