Emerald Isle scales back lifeguard service as peak tourism season winds down
EMERALD ISLE — With schools opening and the height of tourism season winding down, Emerald Isle is adjusting its lifeguard service on the beach. Through the peak season in June, July and early August, there have been eight guards on duty along the 12-mile strand, two at each of the major accesses and at least four roaming the sandy beach. But in a post on the town’s website, officials said that changed Wednesday.www.carolinacoastonline.com
