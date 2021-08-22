Cancel
Salisbury, NC

Gotta Run: Police Chief Jerry Stokes

By David Freeze
Salisbury Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s always good to see Chief Stokes at a race and he does lots of them. Here is how he got started. “My wife got me started seriously running when she took up the activity in 2002-2003,” Jerry said. “She kept after me, and eventually, I joined her running somewhere around 2006. It was all to be healthier and active. I did a few 5K races, and then I was hooked. My hometown, where I lived before moving to Salisbury, Lynchburg, Virginia, is a runner’s community. The running club, Lynchburg Road Runners, hosts a lot of races.

