Lackawanna County, PA

Then & Now: Courthouse Square

Scranton Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article1898: Originally a boggy area known as Lily Pond, Scranton’s Courthouse Square was developed in the 1880s shortly after Lackawanna County was established in 1878. The courthouse itself was built in two parts – a two-story stone structure was completed by Isaac G. Perry in 1884; the third story and eclectic details were added in 1896 by B. Taylor Lacey. The square around it was designed to be a public park, with monuments and memorials from ethnic societies and veterans groups. Only the Christopher Columbus monument, dedicated in 1892 by the city’s Italian-American citizens, is visible here. Facing the square, the Board of Trade building, completed in 1896, is the only standout among smaller, mostly residential, structures.

www.thetimes-tribune.com

