Baltimore Rental Relief Under Scrutiny: Only 15% of Funds Distributed

By Brian James
praisebaltimore.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent reports indicate that Maryland jurisdictions have only distributed 15% of the millions of dollars given by the Federal government to help struggling renters. The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development shared the data on their rental assistance dashboard. With funds already given to the state, even Governor Larry Hogan has noticed that there’s a hold up in distribution somewhere. “Right now, there’s a huge amount of money that we’ve given out to the counties that they haven’t dispersed to people to provide help,” Gov. Larry Hogan said Monday. Baltimore City is handling the funds at a similar pace. Councilwoman Odette Ramos says that the city has distributed $18 Million in back rent to 4,000 residents, according to Channel 11. “What we are talking about are people that have not been able to work, that have taken extra precautions and feel like they can’t work because they might have a family member who’s sick,” Ramos continued.

