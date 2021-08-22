Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Are you addicted to internet updates?

By Linda Arnold
WVNews
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuick — how often do you refresh your newsfeed? Or check email or social media?. If something happened in the last half hour and you’re not aware of it, do you feel out of the loop?. I’ve spent much of my career working with the press, so it’s been my...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Smartphone#West Virginia University#Social Media Apps#Reward Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
Related
InternetKSAT 12

How to spot and verify misinformation you find on the internet

The evolving coronavirus pandemic coupled with the spread of misinformation on social media has led to fear and confusion for people searching for accurate and verified information on the internet. In a sea of content and charged opinions, the facts can sometimes be hard to identify. Something might seem realistic...
InternetZDNet

Internet data caps: Everything you need to know

A data cap is a limit that internet providers place on the amount of data that each client can use in a given month. A data cap accounts for the data you send and receive. Essentially, this means that your provider is monitoring your internet usage, determining how much data you are using each month. Different activities require varying amounts of data. For example, downloading a movie or watching a show on Netflix uses significantly more data than sending an email.
InternetThe Next Web

The internet is disappearing… but you can help save it

This year the Internet Archive turns 25. It’s best known for its pioneering role in archiving the internet through the Wayback Machine, which allows users to see how websites looked in the past. Increasingly, much of daily life is conducted online. School, work, communication with friends and family, as well...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
FMX 94.5

This New Internet Challenge Might Leave You in the Hospital

The internet is full of videos of people attempting the 'milk crate challenge', and few are making it out unscathed. This challenge started on Facebook earlier this month, but now it is taking over other platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. Of course, in the true way of the internet, there are thousands of people trying it and posting videos of their attempts.
Family RelationshipsSentinel & Enterprise

Addiction affects everyone

DEAR ANNIE: A few years ago, my son’s wife decided to divorce him because she didn’t love him anymore. We accepted that and showed our support for her despite her decision. Shortly thereafter, she was arrested for a heinous crime that I won’t elaborate. It impacted her children. My son...
InternetPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Program Will Save You Money On Internet Service In Buffalo

There are many residents in Buffalo that are finding out that there is still a program that exists for people that still can use help with internet service. Now that schools will be re-opening in September, there is going to be a need for students to have access to low-cost internet service. According to the spectrum website, there are still programs that assist people that meet the requirements. Although this program is not really advertised that much it is available.
HealthThrive Global

Learn Patience to Live in the Moment

I’ll be the first to admit that patience has never been something that comes naturally to me. Whether it was something as small as a traffic jam or as big as my career, I was often so trapped in thoughts of the future that I forgot to experience –– let alone enjoy –– what was happening in the moment. However, since having my son and watching him grow, I’ve realized the important connection there is between developing patience and learning to live in the moment, and am working to stay present and savor every moment I have. When looking back, the heightened anxiety and stress I have felt as a result of impatience have not only made me feel exhausted, but also often led to me making rash decisions.
Musicrestorationnewsmedia.com

Confessions of a sax addict

In the wake of the seemingly never-ending stream of public confessions, I figure it was only a matte... Subscribe to The Johnstonian News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Mental Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Positive mind may be antidote for working in pandemic

Washington [US], August 26 (ANI): According to a new West Virginia University study, self-efficacy, optimism, hope and resiliency help inoculate employees from the negative effects of working through a pandemic. The findings of the study were published in the 'International Journal of Workplace Health Management'. Jeffery Houghton, a management professor,...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Mental HealthPosted by
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out what it is, read on for these 5 key points, including the one thing you might forget that's a major sign. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
HealthPosted by
KFI AM 640

Doctor Warns Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

There are some people who have no issues with peeing in the shower, and others find the practice absolutely disgusting. Now, a doctor has weighed in and it turns out there is a medical reason why you shouldn't be peeing while you shower. According to Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, peeing in...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Experts

COVID is sneaky. One of the first and biggest challenges for experts trying to get a handle on the virus was that many infected people had no symptoms, or vague ones. That hasn't changed. You might contract COVID and not realize it at all, or you might not realize it until long-term symptoms appear. There are some signs of COVID that have been commonly reported and may be easily confused for other illnesses or physical issues. They deserve a spot on your radar—and a call to your doctor if they surface. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
TV & Videosrealitytitbit.com

What happened to Matthew on Dr. Pimple Popper? Case of mysterious rash

Dr. Sandra Lee is known for treating the rarest of cases on Dr. Pimple Popper. But, does she have a solution for Matthew, who is extremely worried about his rather mysterious rash?. The latest episode of Dr, Pimple Popper Season 6 titled “Shoulder Boulder” follows two patients who are counting...
Mental HealthPosted by
Benzinga

Can Marijuana Worsen A Mental Illness?

This article by Maria Loreto was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Studies show a connection between mental illness and marijuana use, but it’s one that’s complex. The use of marijuana has many scientifically proven health benefits. These can be as simple as helping users...

Comments / 0

Community Policy