Are you addicted to internet updates?

I’ll be the first to admit that patience has never been something that comes naturally to me. Whether it was something as small as a traffic jam or as big as my career, I was often so trapped in thoughts of the future that I forgot to experience –– let alone enjoy –– what was happening in the moment. However, since having my son and watching him grow, I’ve realized the important connection there is between developing patience and learning to live in the moment, and am working to stay present and savor every moment I have. When looking back, the heightened anxiety and stress I have felt as a result of impatience have not only made me feel exhausted, but also often led to me making rash decisions.