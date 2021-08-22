We need all hands on deck working together to reduce gun violence in Philly

Over the past year, City Council has acted on an array of actions to reduce the unacceptable levels of shootings and gun-related homicides in Philadelphia. Council has supported gun buybacks with non-profit partners, taking over 600 firearms off our streets. Legislation was passed with voter support creating an office to aid victims of gun violence. Council led the city’s effort to file a lawsuit against the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and its leaders over their utter failure to enact stronger gun laws.