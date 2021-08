The Mountain State is home to more than 23,000 farms that generate over $750 million worth of crops and livestock annually. At just over 95%, our state leads the country in the percentage of family-owned farms. The Sensible Taxation and Equity Promotion (STEP) Act currently being considered by Congress puts at risk these family farmers who are the backbone of West Virginia agriculture. There is nothing “sensible” about the STEP Act. It would do nothing short of bankrupt middle-income farming families and small businesses who are already reeling from the effects of COVID-19.