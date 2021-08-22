JUDITH EILEEN McCLELLAND HART, born October 18, 1947, in Huntington, W.Va., passed away August 9, 2021, in the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, John Allen Hart III, and son, John Allen Hart IV (Tina), and grandsons, Kent and Logan Hart, and extended family of sisters, brother, cousins, nieces and nephews, and a special Uncle Bill and Aunt Janet. Judy was a beloved English teacher to hundreds of students over the years and an avid reader her whole life. She also enjoyed her pets, owls, hummingbirds, New York Crossword puzzles and most of all her family. A graveside service will be held later in Huntington, W.Va.