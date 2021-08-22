Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntington, WV

JUDITH EILEEN McCLELLAND HART

Herald-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJUDITH EILEEN McCLELLAND HART, born October 18, 1947, in Huntington, W.Va., passed away August 9, 2021, in the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, John Allen Hart III, and son, John Allen Hart IV (Tina), and grandsons, Kent and Logan Hart, and extended family of sisters, brother, cousins, nieces and nephews, and a special Uncle Bill and Aunt Janet. Judy was a beloved English teacher to hundreds of students over the years and an avid reader her whole life. She also enjoyed her pets, owls, hummingbirds, New York Crossword puzzles and most of all her family. A graveside service will be held later in Huntington, W.Va.

www.herald-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
State
Mississippi State
State
New York State
Huntington, WV
Obituaries
City
English, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eileen#Crossword Puzzles#Pets#New York Crossword
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy