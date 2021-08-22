Cancel
Huntington, WV

Marshall students, local groups connect during RecFest

By The Herald-Dispatch
Herald-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGTON — More than 75 vendors were on hand Saturday to showcase their organization to Marshall University students during the annual RecFest event. RecFest, which serves as a way for area organizations to connect and collaborate with Marshall students, offered free food, giveaways, contests and more throughout the day at the Marshall Rec Center in Huntington. There were also demonstrations done during the event, which was open to the community and free to attend.

