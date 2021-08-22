CDC, West Virginia health professionals warn parents of early rise in RSV infections

While respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) incidence typically peaks throughout the fall and winter months, social distancing and other safety precautions aimed at mitigating the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus led to marked reductions in RSV incidence during this period last year. In the US, the test positivity rate between early October and late February did not rise above 3%, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, the number of diagnosed RSV cases since then has increased substantially. Since the start of June, the percentage of positive tests has remained above 20%, indicating high transmission levels and prompting the CDC to issue a health advisory. This trend in RSV transmission places millions of young children at an increased risk of severe disease as the decreased exposure to the RSV virus due to COVID-19 restrictions may have waned the general population’s immunity at a time of increased exposure.