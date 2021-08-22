Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

CDC, West Virginia health professionals warn parents of early rise in RSV infections

By JoAnn Snoderly SENIOR STAFF WRITER
WVNews
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith many focused on rising cases of COVID-19 caused by the Delta variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and West Virginia health-care professionals are urging parents to also be aware of the risks to babies and other at-risk children and older adults posed by infections from respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Rsv#Infectious Diseases#On Children#Child Health#Cdc#Rsv#Bridgeport Pediatrics#The Rsb Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Minnesota StateInternational Business Times

57 Fully Vaccinated People Die Of COVID-19 In Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday said the state has recorded 57 deaths among fully vaccinated people amid the surge in infections from the COVID-19 Delta variant. In its weekly update, the department confirmed close to 5,600 breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the state, which is 0.19% of all fully vaccinated individuals in the state. There have also been 514 breakthrough cases that resulted in hospitalization, which accounts for 0.017%; while the number of deaths equal to 0.002% of the vaccinated population.
U.S. Politicsdeseret.com

US health officials warn of dangerous ‘twindemic’ as COVID-19 surges

Health experts are warning of a “twindemic” that could hit the United States this year as COVID-19 cases surge ahead of the forthcoming flu season. Experts are concerned that the forthcoming winter will resemble a typical flu season due to students heading back to school and loosened mask mandates across the country, according to USA Today. It doesn’t help, either, those social distancing rules have been dropped, too.
Public Healthdeseret.com

Doctor reveals ‘terrifying’ reality of pregnant women with COVID-19

Dr. Akila Subramaniam, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital, said she has never seen anything like what’s she has seen recently with pregnant women in the ICU because of COVID-19. Subramaniam told The Daily Beast that her hospital admitted more than 39 pregnant women with...
KidsNPR

As Children's COVID Cases Surge, There's Another Virus On The Rise

Early versions of COVID-19 largely spared children but the delta variant proved to be much less discriminating, and has led to more child hospitalizations. Now, health care workers on the front lines say there is another frightening prospect looming: a surge in children diagnosed with a combination of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus.
Washington County, MDheraldmailmedia.com

New coronavirus cases explode in Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia

The number of new reported coronavirus cases is exploding in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. Berkeley County's increase in the number of new cases alone was almost 96%, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. Jefferson County saw a 74% jump in the number of new infections. In Morgan County, the number of new cases increased by almost 55%
Charleston, WVMetro News

SNAP expansion to help with COVID-related food insecurity in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The leader of a Charleston food bank says a historic expansion of the nation’s food stamp program will have a significant impact on West Virginia families reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning Oct. 1, all 42 million Americans who use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will...
Charleston, WVWBOY

West Virginia receives third dose of COVID vaccine

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The Centers for Disease Control just came out with news about an update to COVID vaccinations for immunocompromised individuals on Friday, and our state is one of the first to receive them. The state of West Virginia continues to encourage residents to get vaccinated as Delta...
Public Healthpharmaceutical-technology.com

Severe RSV infections pose threat to millions of at-risk infants this fall

While respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) incidence typically peaks throughout the fall and winter months, social distancing and other safety precautions aimed at mitigating the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus led to marked reductions in RSV incidence during this period last year. In the US, the test positivity rate between early October and late February did not rise above 3%, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, the number of diagnosed RSV cases since then has increased substantially. Since the start of June, the percentage of positive tests has remained above 20%, indicating high transmission levels and prompting the CDC to issue a health advisory. This trend in RSV transmission places millions of young children at an increased risk of severe disease as the decreased exposure to the RSV virus due to COVID-19 restrictions may have waned the general population’s immunity at a time of increased exposure.

Comments / 1

Community Policy