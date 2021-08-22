Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

Life Skills Basics 101

By Genny McCutcheon FOR THE EXPONENT TELEGRAM
WVNews
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have no recollection whatsoever of taking Life Skills Basics 101. Chances are you also took the course, but have no memory of it either. Life Skills Basics 101 training begins at birth and continues for the next three to four years. During that time, most of us learn skills that are essential to our safety, maturity, education, vocation, and, well, our ability to muddle through life without embarrassing ourselves too often.

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Skills#Working Memory#Genny#American#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
Related
Spokane, WAFOX 28 Spokane

Kids with special needs gain life skills with flight experience

SPOKANE, WA – The first annual fly day in Spokane finished just a couple hours ago. The event was hosted by Challenge Air and the Historic Flight Foundation at Felts Field Airport. Wheels down… engines revving… and these kids are ready to go. Its fly day! A chance for kids...
Tyler, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

Tyler nonprofit allows adults with disabilities to learn life skills, help community

Achieving Dreams is a nonprofit organization that provides day habilitation services for adults with disabilities in the Tyler area. This nonprofit was founded almost seven years ago by retired special education professionals and concerned parents who recognized the need for a more diverse and community-engaged atmosphere. People in the program,...
Sheridan County, WYSheridan Press

Participation in 4-H inspires new passions, life skills for Hinton family

SHERIDAN — The week before the Sheridan County Fair, the future was a gigantic question mark for the Hinton children. What they did know is they — 15-year-old Grace, 11-year-old Faith, and 9-year-old Noah — had worked hard, dedicating countless hours to their projects for this year’s Sheridan County Fair. But while visions of blue ribbons danced in their heads as they described their projects, the final outcome of the contests was still to be determined.
Kidsnymetroparents.com

7 Tips from an Occupational Therapist on Teaching Kids Basic Self-Care Skills

An occupational therapist shares some tricks of the trade for helping kids master age-appropriate self-care tasks like dressing themselves, using zippers and buttons, tying their own shoes, and using a knife and fork. Another mom sat across from me, both of us perched on the child-sized chairs of my occupational...
KidsNRToday.com

Time for a children’s vision checkup

As the routine of a school year settles in, families may direct their focus to factors that have nothing to do with school supplies or enrolling youngsters in extracurricular activities. For example, the weeks after families settle into a new school year routine can be a great time to have students’ vision checked.
AsiaBirmingham Star

International Life Skills Olympiads 2021, launched globally

Singapore, August 14 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Skillizen Olympiad Foundation, a Singapore-based global socio-educational company, has announced the launch of 4 international Critical Life Skills Olympiads for 2021. "International Life Skills Olympiad (ILSO) is the world's 1st and only Olympiad that tests young children on their Life Skills Aptitude. This global test...
Holden, MAThe Landmark

Cookout is culmination of Life Skills summer courses

HOLDEN — Students from the Wachusett Regional High School Life Skills classes marked the end of their summer session with a tradition the Holden Police Department has hosted: a summer cookout. Gathering at the public safety building, students enjoyed a nice summer day — somewhat of a rarity in the...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Basic Tools

Following solid solo efforts from members Gavsborg, Time Cow, and Shanique Marie, Equiknoxx’s Basic Tools is the fourth full-length from Jamaica’s most endearingly experimental ensemble since Ward 21. While not as outré as Time Cow’s Glory—a remarkable EP released in June with vocalist Craig “Giark” Dixon, bringing Jamaica’s outernational forms back home by mixing up post-punk, Compass Point grooves, and steppers-style reggae—Basic Tools finds the group back in a comfy pocket: distilling studio vibes and creative camaraderie from Kingston to Manchester, Birmingham to New York. Buttressed by additional vocalists Bobby Blackbird, Kemikal Splash, and a host of guests, the crew’s members all take their turns and let the seams show, leaving studio banter and mis-cut samples in the mix, and going with inspired, single-take vocal performances in order to evoke the excitement and back-and-forth of classic dancehall and hip-hop mixtapes. But while the album may have an off-the-cuff quality, the “offness” always seems deliberate and the cuffs are crisp.
Augusta, GAaugustachronicle.com

High schoolers to learn life skills, gain mentors through Impact Augusta

Augusta mother Alex Blount can remember when her son, 17-year-old Zayvion Burton, was not very concerned with his future. Now in his fourth year with Impact Augusta, a mentor program through E3 Leadership Foundation, Blount says the Laney senior is more focused. This year's Impact Augusta participants met Saturday for...
Marienville, PAexplore venango

Featured Local Job: Life Skills Worker II

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Life Skills Worker II at their Marienville facility. Compensation Base: $15.52 an hour – $19.99 an hour. Equal Opportunity Employer. Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.
YogaThrive Global

Michael Osland helps readers with tips for managing stress

These days’ people are getting troubled by overwhelming feelings. People find it challenging to get back to everyday life between family life, juggling work, and different commitments. They are finding it hard to strike a balance between personal and professional responsibility. However, it is not that hard. You must make a timetable and unwind your cognitive and physical health. You will have to develop a positive approach to life and learn how to manage your anxiety level. You must have the patience to observe what is happening to your overall health and take the necessary steps to rectify the same.
TechnologyMySanAntonio

Get a Life's Worth of Skills Training and Security at the Same Time

Entrepreneurs who want to enjoy sustained success must commit themselves to continuous learning. The world is always changing, you have to be willing to change with it. That means making time to learn cutting-edge skills and topics. But while you probably don't have time to go to night school several times a week, you can take control of your own learning online with help from The StackSkills, KeepSolid VPN Unlimited, & Sticky Password Lifetime Subscription Bundle. It's on sale now for only $49.99.
SocietyWVNews

Got Plans?

Would a jury find you guilty of making your own plans?. I am guilty of planning all sorts of things. Plans help you prepare for the future. Plans keep me hopeful. We plan for vacations. We plan for family reunions. We plan and schedule game night or time for fun activities. We plan to have our vehicles serviced. We plan to have home maintenance projects taken care of or handled. We schedule and plan for doctor appointments and routine preventive health screenings and lab work.
Mendocino, CAWillits News

Managing stress in the time of COVID

On the North Coast, we are seeing the highest number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. When the COVID-19 vaccine was released, people began to imagine how it would feel to attend weddings, concerts, and birthday parties with friends and family, hugging each other and seeing smiles that were hidden by masks for the last year and a half. Our return to normal felt within reach, and now that we’re backsliding, living in isolation feels depressing and overwhelming.
YogaThrive Global

The Ultimate Secret Of Suggestions from Saivian Eric Dalius on alleviating feelings of anxiety and stress for mental health

Anxious feelings and stress are experiences that every single individual has come across or goes through daily. In this article, you will find a few simple stress-relieving suggestions by the successful Entrepreneur and Philanthropist Saivian Eric Dalius. Over the years, the remarkable man has believed in also giving back to society by paving the way for people to a stress-free yet innovative advancement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy