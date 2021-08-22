Life Skills Basics 101

Following solid solo efforts from members Gavsborg, Time Cow, and Shanique Marie, Equiknoxx’s Basic Tools is the fourth full-length from Jamaica’s most endearingly experimental ensemble since Ward 21. While not as outré as Time Cow’s Glory—a remarkable EP released in June with vocalist Craig “Giark” Dixon, bringing Jamaica’s outernational forms back home by mixing up post-punk, Compass Point grooves, and steppers-style reggae—Basic Tools finds the group back in a comfy pocket: distilling studio vibes and creative camaraderie from Kingston to Manchester, Birmingham to New York. Buttressed by additional vocalists Bobby Blackbird, Kemikal Splash, and a host of guests, the crew’s members all take their turns and let the seams show, leaving studio banter and mis-cut samples in the mix, and going with inspired, single-take vocal performances in order to evoke the excitement and back-and-forth of classic dancehall and hip-hop mixtapes. But while the album may have an off-the-cuff quality, the “offness” always seems deliberate and the cuffs are crisp.