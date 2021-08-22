DARLENE K. HOOVER, 69, of Huntington, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 20, 2021. She was born December 5, 1951, to the late William H. and Delores J. Brizendine. Darlene leaves behind a daughter, Kristen Carter; three grandchildren, Jared Carver, Lynn Carver and Isabella Diaz; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Herbert (Linda) Brizendine and Timothy Brizendine; sister, Gloria Mannon; five nephews; one niece; and many loving cousins, family members and friends. Darlene worked in insurance most of her career, retiring from Insurance Systems of Ona in 2018. Funeral Service will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by Pastor Zach Stevens of Pea Ridge Baptist. Visitation will be held one hour prior at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center at Marshall Health.