Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntington, WV

DARLENE K. HOOVER

Herald-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDARLENE K. HOOVER, 69, of Huntington, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 20, 2021. She was born December 5, 1951, to the late William H. and Delores J. Brizendine. Darlene leaves behind a daughter, Kristen Carter; three grandchildren, Jared Carver, Lynn Carver and Isabella Diaz; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Herbert (Linda) Brizendine and Timothy Brizendine; sister, Gloria Mannon; five nephews; one niece; and many loving cousins, family members and friends. Darlene worked in insurance most of her career, retiring from Insurance Systems of Ona in 2018. Funeral Service will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by Pastor Zach Stevens of Pea Ridge Baptist. Visitation will be held one hour prior at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center at Marshall Health.

www.herald-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
State
Ohio State
Huntington, WV
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Systems Of Ona#Funeral Service#Pea Ridge Baptist#Marshall Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy